Paramount drops plans to sell BET Media stake - WSJ

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

August 16, 2023 — 09:01 pm EDT

Written by Kanjyik Ghosh and Evelyn Nikhila S for Reuters ->

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Paramount Global PARA.O dropped its plans to sell a majority stake in BET Media Group, which includes the VH1 and BET cable networks and BET+ streaming service, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The company notified bidders on Wednesday that it decided to end the sale process as a sale would not result in any meaningful deleveraging of its balance sheet, the WSJ report said, adding that Paramount had received bids for the stake ranging from around $2 billion to $3 billion.

The entertainment conglomerate also formed BET Studios in 2021 through a partnership with "Black-ish" creator Kenya Barris, actress Rashida Jones and "S.W.A.T" co-creator Aaron Rahsaan Thomas.

