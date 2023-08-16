Paramount drops plans to sell BET Media stake - WSJ

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Paramount Global PARA.O dropped plans to sell a majority stake in BET Media Group, which includes the VH1 and BET cable networks and BET+ streaming service, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

