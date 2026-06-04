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Paramount+ To Be Exclusive Home Of UFC Main Cards In Canada From 2027

June 04, 2026 — 09:44 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Paramount, a Skydance Corp (PSKY) and UFC, the mixed martial arts organization, on Thursday said they expanded their media rights partnership to make Paramount+ the exclusive home of UFC Numbered Event main cards in Canada for six years beginning in 2027.

The deal will give Paramount+ subscribers in Canada live access to all 13 marquee UFC Numbered Event main cards annually at no additional cost. Numbered Events, traditionally known as pay-per-views, typically feature championship bouts.

The agreement expands on a seven-year, multi-territory UFC rights deal announced in 2025 and makes Paramount+ the exclusive streaming destination for UFC in North America, Latin America and Australia.

"Beginning in 2027, Paramount+ subscribers in Canada will get every UFC Numbered Event main card live, at no additional cost," UFC Chief Executive Dana White said.

Paramount+ Head of Direct-To-Consumer in Latin America and Canada Rodrigo Mazin said the expansion lets the company serve a "deeply engaged MMA audience".

On the Nasdaq, shares of Paramount are currently gaining 1.15 percent, changing hands at $10.57.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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