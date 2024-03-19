News & Insights

Paramount Announces Launch Of Basic With Ads Plan In Canada, Australia In Streaming Service

March 19, 2024 — 09:53 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Paramount+, the global streaming service from Paramount (PARA, PARAA), said its ad-supported plan will Launch in Canada in April at $6.99 CAD/month and in Australia in June at $6.99 AUD/month. The company said, with this Basic with ads plan, fans in Canada and Australia can access the complete Mountain of Entertainment that Paramount+ offers at a low, competitive price point.

The Paramount+ Premium plan will also roll out in Europe, beginning with France in the current month.

Paramount+ offers A Mountain of Entertainment for the whole family with hit movies, exclusive originals, and iconic series spanning all genres, including hit series from the Taylor Sheridan Universe.

