Paraguay VP Velazquez to quit after U.S. accuses him of corruption

WASHINGTON, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Paraguayan Vice President Hugo Velazquez on Friday said he would resign and withdraw his candidacy for the presidency, after being blacklisted by the United States for alleged "significant" acts of corruption.

Velazquez denied the accusation but said that, to "protect" his party, he would submit his resignation next week.

"I speak with the calm that my behavior gives me, because I did not do what they are accusing me of," he told local radio station Monumental. "I am speaking with a clear conscience."

The U.S. State Department accused Velazquez earlier on Friday of involvement in significant acts of corruption.

A statement from U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that a Valazquez associate had offered a bribe to a Paraguayan public official in order to "obstruct an investigation that threatened the Vice President and his financial interests."

The offered bribe was above $1 million, the U.S. ambassador to Paraguay, Marc Ostfield, said in a statement.

Velazquez's immediate family members were also blacklisted in Blinken's statement.

The state department in July accused former Paraguayan President Horacio Cartes of "significant corruption" and of obstructing a cross-border criminal investigation .

He dismissed the accusations at the time as "unfounded and unjust."

(Reporting by Daniela Desantis and Paul Grant; Writing by Isabel Woodford, editing by Ismail Shakil and John Stonestreet)

