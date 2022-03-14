Paraguay to subsidize fuel costs as global energy prices spike

By Daniela Desantis

ASUNCION, March 14 (Reuters) - Paraguay's government said on Monday that it plans to create a fund to subsidize rising fuel prices following recent transport worker protests against spiking energy costs being driven up by supply concerns due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The fund, which must be approved by Congress, would have an initial capital of $100 million and would be intended to apply to diesel, the most commonly used fuel in agricultural production and public transport, Minister of Finance Oscar Llamosas told reporters.

Russia's invasion last month and sanctions then imposed on Moscow have led to a surge in oil and gas prices globally, worsening already-high inflation.

Fuel prices in Paraguay, a net importer, rose almost 40% year-on-year through February, while annualized inflation has hit almost 10%.

"The main aim is to reduce these fluctuations, to give some predictability to economic actors," Llamosas said.

Rising fuel prices in the landlocked South American nation hit particularly hard the soybean production chain. Paraguay is the world's fourth-largest exporter of the oilseed, which is also suffering the effects of a severe drought.

The government said it would hold steady fuel prices of state firm Petropar during the rest of March and April. Truckers, taxi drivers and others have protested at various points in Asuncion and Ciudad del Este in recent weeks.

Petrobras CEO vows to remain despite criticism over fuel price hike

(Reporting by Daniela Desantis; Editing by Adam Jourdan and Will Dunham)

((adam.jourdan@thomsonreuters.com; +54 1155446882))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.