Paraguay sets travel ban on 10 African countries over Omicron concerns

By Daniela Desantis

ASUNCIÓN, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Paraguay has imposed a travel ban on foreigners from 10 African countries in a bid to prevent entry of the Omicron COVID-19 variant, the South American nation's migration authorities said on Monday, amid concerns about its spread worldwide.

The countries include: South Africa, Botswana, Lesotho, Eswatini, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Malawi, Mozambique, Zambia and Angola. The Health Ministry is monitoring seven people who entered from South Africa and Namibia in the last 14 days.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has said the mutated Omicron variant is likely to spread internationally and poses a very high risk of sharp increases in infections that could have "serious consequences" in some regions.

(Reporting by Daniela Desantis; Writing by Adam Jourdan)

((adam.jourdan@thomsonreuters.com; +54 1155446882; Reuters Messaging: adam.jourdan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.