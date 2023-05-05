News & Insights

Paraguay presidential candidate Cubas arrested after post-election protests

May 05, 2023 — 06:38 pm EDT

Written by Daniela Desantis for Reuters ->

ASUNCION, May 5 (Reuters) - Paraguayo Cubas, who placed third in Paraguay's presidential elections, has been arrested following post-election protests, authorities said on Friday.

Cubas led protests to dispute Sunday's election results and call for a recount, though international organizations said there was no reason to doubt the integrity of the vote.

Cubas has been charged with "disrupting the peace" and other crimes, according to an arrest warrant issued by the attorney general's office.

A political figure from the country's eastern region who calls himself an anarchist, Cubas pulled in a surprising 23% of the vote, coming behind victor Santiago Pena and second-place Efrain Alegre.

