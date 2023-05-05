Paraguay presidential candidate Cubas arrested after post-election protests

Adds detail on charges from attorney general's office, background on protests

ASUNCION, May 5 (Reuters) - Paraguayo Cubas, who placed third in Paraguay's presidential elections, has been arrested following post-election protests, authorities said on Friday.

Cubas led protests to dispute Sunday's election results and call for a recount, though international organizations said there was no reason to doubt the integrity of the vote.

Cubas has been charged with "disrupting the peace" and other crimes, according to an arrest warrant issued by the attorney general's office.

A political figure from the country's eastern region who calls himself an anarchist, Cubas pulled in a surprising 23% of the vote, coming behind victor Santiago Pena and second-place Efrain Alegre.

(Reporting by Daniela Desantis; Writing by Kylie Madry; Editing by Brendan O'Boyle)

((Kylie.Madry@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.