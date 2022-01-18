US Markets

Paraguay President Abdo tests positive for Covid-19, symptoms mild - ministry

Daniela Desantis Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CESAR OLMEDO

ASUNCION, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Paraguay's President Mario Abdo has tested positive for COVID-19 and has mild symptoms from the virus, the country's health ministry said in a tweet on Tuesday, as the South American region sees a spike in cases driven by the Omicron variant.

"We inform that the President of the Republic, Mario Abdo, tested positive for COVID-19 today," the ministry said.

"The president has mild symptoms and will continue to maintain preventive isolation in accordance with the provisions of the current health protocols."

