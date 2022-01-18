Paraguay President Abdo tests positive for Covid-19, symptoms mild - ministry

By Daniela Desantis

ASUNCION, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Paraguay's President Mario Abdo has tested positive for COVID-19 and has mild symptoms from the virus, the country's health ministry said in a tweet on Tuesday, as the South American region sees a spike in cases driven by the Omicron variant.

"We inform that the President of the Republic, Mario Abdo, tested positive for COVID-19 today," the ministry said.

"The president has mild symptoms and will continue to maintain preventive isolation in accordance with the provisions of the current health protocols."

(Reporting by Daniela Desantis; Writing by Adam Jourdan)

((adam.jourdan@thomsonreuters.com; +54 1155446882; Reuters Messaging: adam.jourdan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.