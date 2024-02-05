News & Insights

US Markets

Paraguay issues $1 bln in U.S. and local currency bonds -central bank

February 05, 2024 — 05:04 pm EST

Written by Daniela Desantis and Lucinda Elliott for Reuters ->

Adds detail from statement, comments from president

ASUNCION, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Paraguay has issued bonds amounting to $1 billion, half in U.S. dollars and the other half in local currency, the central bank said in a statement on Monday, noting this was the first time it was emitting international bonds denominated in guarani.

The bank said the $500 million guarani-denominated bond carried an annual rate of 7.9%, while the dollar-denominated bond had a rate of 6%. The two issues saw demand equivalent to $1.3 billion and $4.1 billion respectively, it added.

"Not all countries have this possibility, but today, the guarani (a currency now 80 years-old) generates sufficient trust that investors are betting on us," President Santiago Pena said in a post on X.

"Starting now Paraguayan firms can issue debt internationally in guarani and as well as in dollars, since they will have a reference interest rate with which to do so," he added.

Pena, a former central bank board member who took office last August, has pledged to create new jobs to boost the South American country's farm-driven economy.

(Reporting by Daniela Desantis and Lucinda Elliott; Writing by Sarah Morland; Editing by Anthony Esposito)

((sarah.morland@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.