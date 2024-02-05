Paraguay issues $1 bln in U.S. and local currency bonds -central bank

Adds detail from statement, comments from president

ASUNCION, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Paraguay has issued bonds amounting to $1 billion, half in U.S. dollars and the other half in local currency, the central bank said in a statement on Monday, noting this was the first time it was emitting international bonds denominated in guarani.

The bank said the $500 million guarani-denominated bond carried an annual rate of 7.9%, while the dollar-denominated bond had a rate of 6%. The two issues saw demand equivalent to $1.3 billion and $4.1 billion respectively, it added.

"Not all countries have this possibility, but today, the guarani (a currency now 80 years-old) generates sufficient trust that investors are betting on us," President Santiago Pena said in a post on X.

"Starting now Paraguayan firms can issue debt internationally in guarani and as well as in dollars, since they will have a reference interest rate with which to do so," he added.

Pena, a former central bank board member who took office last August, has pledged to create new jobs to boost the South American country's farm-driven economy.

(Reporting by Daniela Desantis and Lucinda Elliott; Writing by Sarah Morland; Editing by Anthony Esposito)

