US Markets

Paraguay economy seen shrinking 3.5% this year - central bank

Contributor
Daniela Desantis Reuters
Published

Paraguay's economy is expected to shrink 3.5% in 2020, the central bank announced on Tuesday, citing the effect of the coronavirus pandemic as the reason for revising its previous forecast of a 2.5% recession this year.

ASUNCION, July 28 (Reuters) - Paraguay's economy is expected to shrink 3.5% in 2020, the central bank announced on Tuesday, citing the effect of the coronavirus pandemic as the reason for revising its previous forecast of a 2.5% recession this year.

The country was under a strict lockdown against the pandemic from mid-March to early May. Since then the economy has been largely reopened. Forty three people have died from the virus so far in Paraguay with a total 4,548 cases confirmed, according to official data.

"We expect a negative growth rate of 3.5% due to the strong impact that the pandemic has had in the previous months," Cesar Rojas, head of the central bank's analysis division, said in a conference call.

(Reporting by Daniela Desantis, writing by Hugh Bronstein, Editing by Franklin Paul)

((hugh.bronstein@thomsonreuters.com; 5411 4318 0655; Reuters Messaging: hugh.bronstein.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular