Paragon Care Sees Strong Support at AGM

Paragon Care Limited (AU:PGC) has released an update.
Paragon Care Limited, a healthcare sector leader, successfully concluded its 2024 Annual General Meeting, with all resolutions, including the re-election of directors and the renewal of the employee incentive plan, being carried with significant majority support. This result underscores strong shareholder confidence in the company’s strategic direction and leadership. The outcomes are likely to positively impact investor sentiment in the healthcare market across Australia, New Zealand, and Asia.
