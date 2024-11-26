Paragon Care Issues New Performance Rights

Paragon Care Limited (AU:PGC) has released an update.

Paragon Care Limited has announced the issuance of 2,214,267 performance rights as part of an employee incentive scheme, which will not be quoted on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX). This move highlights the company’s commitment to aligning employee interests with corporate goals, potentially impacting future stock performance.

