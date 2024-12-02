Paragon Care Director Adjusts Shareholding Amid Tax Needs

Paragon Care Limited (AU:PGC) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Paragon Care Limited has announced that Director John Walstab sold 14 million shares to meet personal tax obligations, while still maintaining his position as a key shareholder. This move comes as part of the company’s routine market updates, reflecting ongoing engagement with financial transparency. Paragon continues to hold a strong presence in the healthcare sector across Australia, New Zealand, and Asia.

For further insights into AU:PGC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.