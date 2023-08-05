Paragon Care (ASX:PGC) Price Target Decreased by 21.59% to 0.35

The average one-year price target for Paragon Care (ASX:PGC) has been revised to 0.35 / share. This is an decrease of 21.59% from the prior estimate of 0.45 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.26 to a high of 0.45 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 59.95% from the latest reported closing price of 0.22 / share.

Paragon Care Maintains 5.45% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 5.45%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 9 funds or institutions reporting positions in Paragon Care. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PGC is 0.00%, a decrease of 8.56%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 698K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 335K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 155K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - World ex U.S. Targeted Value Portfolio Institutional Class holds 94K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Social Core Equity Portfolio Institutional Class holds 77K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DISV - Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF holds 27K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

