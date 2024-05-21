Paragon Care Addresses Late Form Lodgement

Paragon Care Limited (AU:PGC) has released an update.

Paragon Care Limited has notified the ASX of a late lodgement of Form 605 due to an administrative oversight, which pertains to the release of shares previously held in escrow following a merger. The company has reassured that this is an isolated incident and reaffirmed its commitment to compliance with disclosure requirements. Paragon Care, a leading provider of medical equipment in Australasia, is well-positioned in the growing healthcare sector driven by an ageing population and increasing expenditure.

