Paragon Care Addresses Late Form Lodgement

Paragon Care Limited has acknowledged the late filing of a Form 604, attributing the delay to an administrative oversight, which has since been rectified and submitted to ASX. This form details a change in substantial holding due to the release of shares from escrow after the company’s merger with Quantum Health Group Ltd. The company assures that this was an isolated incident and that they have robust reporting systems to maintain compliance with ASX Listing Rules.

