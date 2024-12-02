Paragon Banking Updates Shareholders on Voting Rights

Paragon Banking Group PLC (GB:PAG) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Paragon Banking Group PLC has announced that as of November 30, 2024, it has 210,604,960 ordinary shares, with 206,316,097 shares holding voting rights after accounting for treasury shares. This update is crucial for shareholders to determine any changes in their stakes that require disclosure under FCA rules.

For further insights into GB:PAG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.