Paragon Banking Proposes Final Dividend for 2024

Paragon Banking Group PLC (GB:PAG) has released an update.
Paragon Banking Group PLC has announced a proposed final dividend of 27.2p per share for the financial year ending 30 September 2024, pending approval at their upcoming Annual General Meeting in March 2025. If approved, shareholders can expect the dividend payment by 7 March 2025. This news highlights Paragon’s commitment to rewarding shareholders, making it a point of interest for those involved in the financial markets.
