Paragon Banking Proposes Final Dividend for 2024

Paragon Banking Group PLC (GB:PAG) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Paragon Banking Group PLC has announced a proposed final dividend of 27.2p per share for the financial year ending 30 September 2024, pending approval at their upcoming Annual General Meeting in March 2025. If approved, shareholders can expect the dividend payment by 7 March 2025. This news highlights Paragon’s commitment to rewarding shareholders, making it a point of interest for those involved in the financial markets.

For further insights into GB:PAG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.