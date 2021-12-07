Paragon Banking posts record profit on strong mortgage lending

Sinchita Mitra Reuters
Published

Dec 7 (Reuters) - London-listed Paragon Banking PAGPA.L posted a record annual profit on Tuesday, as strong demand from professional landlords for buy-to-let properties drove a near 30% jump in mortgage lending.

The lender's statutory profit before tax for the full year ended Sept. 30 increased 80.5% to 213.7 million pounds ($283.69 million) from 118.4 million pounds a year ago.

Paragon's net interest margin, the main measure of a bank's profitability, increased to 239 basis points from 224 basis points a year earlier.

The company's impairment coverage levels have "appropriately provisioned" it against macroeconomic volatility or one-off COVID-related impacts, it said in a statement.

($1 = 0.7533 pounds)

