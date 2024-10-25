News & Insights

Paragon Banking Group’s Strategic Share Buyback Initiative

Paragon Banking Group PLC (GB:PAG) has released an update.

Paragon Banking Group PLC has executed a share buyback, purchasing 88,052 of its ordinary shares at prices ranging from 740p to 750p. This move is part of a larger £50 million buyback program aimed at enhancing shareholder value. The company now holds 3,891,249 shares in treasury, affecting the total voting rights available to shareholders.

