Paragon Banking Group’s Strategic Share Buyback Initiative

Paragon Banking Group PLC (GB:PAG) has released an update.

Paragon Banking Group PLC has executed a share buyback, purchasing 88,052 of its ordinary shares at prices ranging from 740p to 750p. This move is part of a larger £50 million buyback program aimed at enhancing shareholder value. The company now holds 3,891,249 shares in treasury, affecting the total voting rights available to shareholders.

For further insights into GB:PAG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.