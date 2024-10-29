Paragon Banking Group’s Share Buyback Boosts Investor Confidence

Paragon Banking Group PLC (GB:PAG) has released an update.

Paragon Banking Group PLC has completed a share buyback, acquiring 102,204 ordinary shares at an average price of 703.93 pence each. This move is part of a larger £50 million buyback program aimed at increasing shareholder value by reducing the number of shares in circulation. Investors may find this development promising as it often indicates the company’s confidence in its financial health and future prospects.

