Paragon Banking Group Sees BlackRock Voting Rights Dip

November 29, 2024 — 09:12 am EST

Paragon Banking Group PLC (GB:PAG) has released an update.

Paragon Banking Group PLC has announced that BlackRock, Inc. has reduced its voting rights in the company to below 5%. This change follows a disposal or acquisition of voting rights, as BlackRock adjusts its holdings in the financial institution. Such movements in major holdings are crucial for investors tracking stock market dynamics and company control shifts.

