Paragon Banking Group Resumes Share Buyback Program

December 03, 2024 — 12:42 pm EST

Paragon Banking Group PLC (GB:PAG) has released an update.

Paragon Banking Group PLC has resumed its share buyback program, initially announced in June 2024, purchasing 22,308 of its own shares at a volume-weighted average price of 766.3693p. This move reflects Paragon’s ongoing strategy to enhance shareholder value by reducing the total number of shares in circulation. Investors may find this development indicative of the company’s confidence in its financial health and future prospects.

