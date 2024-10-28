Paragon Banking Group PLC Executes Strategic Share Buyback

Paragon Banking Group PLC (GB:PAG) has released an update.

Paragon Banking Group PLC has executed a share buyback, acquiring 88,434 of its own shares at an average price of 729.2384p each, as part of its £50 million buyback program. This transaction reflects the company’s strategy to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares in circulation and potentially increasing earnings per share. The move is likely to attract interest from investors looking for companies actively managing their equity and capital structure.

