Paragon Banking Group PLC Executes Share Buyback

Paragon Banking Group PLC has executed a share buyback, acquiring 102,869 of its ordinary shares at a volume-weighted average price of 700.6224p each. This move is part of its ongoing £50 million buyback program, highlighting the company’s commitment to enhancing shareholder returns. The current total voting rights in the company stand at 206,420,204 shares.

