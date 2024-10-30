News & Insights

Paragon Banking Group PLC Executes Share Buyback

Paragon Banking Group PLC (GB:PAG) has released an update.

Paragon Banking Group PLC has executed a share buyback, acquiring 102,869 of its ordinary shares at a volume-weighted average price of 700.6224p each. This move is part of its ongoing £50 million buyback program, highlighting the company’s commitment to enhancing shareholder returns. The current total voting rights in the company stand at 206,420,204 shares.

