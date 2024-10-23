Paragon Banking Group PLC Executes Share Buyback

Paragon Banking Group PLC (GB:PAG) has released an update.

Paragon Banking Group PLC has repurchased 89,834 of its own shares as part of a £50 million share buyback program. The repurchase, conducted through Jefferies International Limited, saw shares traded at prices ranging from 737.50p to 752.50p, with a volume-weighted average price of 741.0380p. This move affects the company’s share capital structure, with 3,716,906 shares now held in treasury.

