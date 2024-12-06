News & Insights

Paragon Banking Group Executes Strategic Share Buyback

December 06, 2024 — 12:42 pm EST

Paragon Banking Group PLC (GB:PAG) has released an update.

Paragon Banking Group PLC has executed a share buyback, purchasing 82,679 ordinary shares at an average price of 803.6361p each as part of a £50 million buyback program. This move increases the company’s treasury shares to 4,486,379 while the total shares in issue remain at 206,118,581, offering shareholders clarity on their voting rights. The buyback spans multiple trading venues, reflecting Paragon’s strategic efforts to enhance shareholder value.

