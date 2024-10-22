News & Insights

Stocks

Paragon Banking Group Executes Share Buyback Strategy

October 22, 2024 — 12:47 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Paragon Banking Group PLC (GB:PAG) has released an update.

Paragon Banking Group PLC has repurchased 89,325 of its ordinary shares as part of a £50 million share buyback program, with the highest price paid at 754.50p and the lowest at 740.00p per share. The buyback is facilitated through Jefferies International Limited and aims to consolidate the company’s shareholdings, now holding 3,627,072 shares in treasury out of a total of 206,977,888 shares in issue. This strategic move could potentially enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of outstanding shares and increasing ownership stakes.

For further insights into GB:PAG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.