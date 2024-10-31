Paragon Banking Group Enhances Value with Share Buyback

Paragon Banking Group PLC (GB:PAG) has released an update.

Paragon Banking Group PLC has repurchased 108,349 of its ordinary shares as part of a £50 million share buyback program, paying a volume-weighted average price of 692.3604 pence per share. This transaction increases the company’s treasury shares to 4,293,105, while the total shares in issue stand at 206,311,855. The buyback is a strategic move to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares in circulation.

