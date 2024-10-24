Paragon Banking Group Announces Share Buyback Program

Paragon Banking Group PLC (GB:PAG) has released an update.

Paragon Banking Group PLC has acquired 90,320 of its own ordinary shares as part of a £50 million share buyback program. The purchases were made at prices ranging from 738p to 748.50p per share, with a volume-weighted average price of 745.1494p. This move reflects the company’s strategy to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares in circulation.

For further insights into GB:PAG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.