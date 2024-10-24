News & Insights

Paragon Banking Group Announces Share Buyback Program

October 24, 2024 — 12:32 pm EDT

Paragon Banking Group PLC (GB:PAG) has released an update.

Paragon Banking Group PLC has acquired 90,320 of its own ordinary shares as part of a £50 million share buyback program. The purchases were made at prices ranging from 738p to 748.50p per share, with a volume-weighted average price of 745.1494p. This move reflects the company’s strategy to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares in circulation.

