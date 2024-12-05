Paragon Banking Group Announces Share Buyback Activity

Paragon Banking Group PLC (GB:PAG) has released an update.

Paragon Banking Group PLC has repurchased 94,577 of its ordinary shares as part of a £50 million share buyback program. The shares were purchased at a volume weighted average price of 786.8269 pence per share. This transaction is part of the company’s efforts to manage its capital structure effectively.

