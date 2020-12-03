Paragon Banking full-year earnings drop 27% on pandemic impact

Paragon Banking Group on Thursday posted a 27% drop in underlying earnings for the year, as it recorded 48.3 million pounds in credit loss charges due to an economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

While the total loan book rose by 3.7% in the year ended Sept. 30, advances in mortgage lending, the company's biggest segment, slipped nearly 20% to 1.26 billion pounds as the housing market came to a standstill during the lockdowns.

However, the company set a positive tone on outlook, saying the disruption to lending from the virus outbreak has now largely played through the business.

"The pipelines across the key business lines have rebuilt to pre-Covid-19 levels and, in some cases, are close to record levels," the UK-listed bank said.

