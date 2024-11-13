Paragon 28 rises 30.4%

Paragon 28 (FNA) is up 30.4%, or $2.28 to $9.78.
- Paragon 28 rises 21.3%
- Paragon 28 price target lowered to $15 from $17 at Canaccord
- Paragon 28 Increases Revenue Guidance Amid Growth
- Paragon 28 reports Q3 EPS (15c), consensus (16c)
- Paragon 28 raises FY24 revenue view to $252M-$256M from $249M-$255M
