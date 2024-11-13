Paragon 28 price target raised to $13 from $11 at Needham

Needham analyst Mike Matson raised the firm’s price target on Paragon 28 (FNA) to $13 from $11 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company’s Q3 results demonstrated “significant progress” on profitability and cash flow, and it was also the first quarter since Paragon’s IPO that it had positive EBITDA, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on FNA:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.