Paragon 28 price target lowered to $15 from $17 at Canaccord

Canaccord lowered the firm’s price target on Paragon 28 (FNA) to $15 from $17 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm said they continued to grow significantly above market as it posted a Q3 beat on both the top and bottom lines, with choppiness it had guided to last Q in the market ending late in the Q3.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on FNA:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.