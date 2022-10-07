Paragon 28 (FNA) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Paragon 28 Inc (Symbol: FNA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $17.11, changing hands as low as $16.55 per share. Paragon 28 Inc shares are currently trading down about 6.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FNA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FNA's low point in its 52 week range is $12.3525 per share, with $25.41 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $16.60.

