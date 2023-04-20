Paragon 28 (FNA) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Paragon 28 Inc (Symbol: FNA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $18.34, changing hands as high as $18.50 per share. Paragon 28 Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FNA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, FNA's low point in its 52 week range is $12.3525 per share, with $21.49 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $18.30.
