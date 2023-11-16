Paragon 28 (FNA) New Staple System Expands Ankle Device Line

Paragon 28, Inc. FNA recently launched its JAWS Great White Staple System. This development is expected to strategically fortify its position in the field of midfoot and hindfoot solutions.

According to Paragon 28, this advanced system offers increased strength and stability of the osteotomy or fusion site compared to conventional staple systems.

The JAWS Great White Staple System has an ultra-low-profile bridge with an expanded surface area. This is expected to enhance stability while minimizing soft tissue irritation. The staple's design incorporates shoulders that seamlessly align with the inserter, ensuring full seating before compression activation and eliminating the need for additional tampering.

The JAWS Great White Staple System is claimed to have 400 times greater fatigue life compared to competitors under similar load conditions. Additionally, it provides a remarkable 169% increased compressive force compared to the average two-prong nitinol staple in the market. These attributes redefine the benchmark for strength and durability in midfoot and hindfoot solutions.



Strategic Expansion of Portfolio

This latest addition, the JAWS Great White Staple System, broadens Paragon 28's comprehensive hindfoot solutions offering that includes the Gorilla Ankle Fracture Plating System, APEX 3D Total Ankle Replacement, Silverback Ankle Fusion Plating System, Phantom TTC Nail System and Phantom ActivCore Nail System. With this detailed portfolio, Paragon 28 is poised to capture the huge orthopedic and ankle solution market targeting trauma, arthritis, and limb salvage.

Industry Prospects

Going by a Business Wire report, the global foot and ankle devices market, valued at $1.4 billion in 2022, is poised for substantial growth, with a projected CAGR of 7.3% to reach $2.3 billion by 2029. Key segments encompass primary ankle replacement, total ankle fusion, midfoot fixation, bunion treatment, hindfoot device, foot digit implant, hammertoe device and syndesmotic repair.

Share Price Performance

Shares of Paragon 28 have plunged 46.6% over the past year compared with an 8.8% decline of the industry.

