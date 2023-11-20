Paragon 28 (FNA) BEAST Cortical Fibers Launch Boosts Biologics

Paragon 28, Inc. FNA has taken a significant stride in advancing its biologics offerings with the recent launch of BEAST Cortical Fibers. It is engineered to provide an osteoinductive porous structure for cellular attachment and osteoinductive potential, aiding in cellular differentiation and bone formation.

Paragon 28 claims this advancement will enhance surgical flexibility.

More on the News

The flexibility of BEAST Cortical Fibers upon hydration facilitates application in challenging fusion locations in the foot and ankle. It enables surgeons to address complex cases efficiently. The loose cortical matrix absorbs bioactive fluids, including bone marrow aspirate, fostering cellular infiltration and promoting efficient bone remodeling.

The BEAST Cortical Fibers’ advanced processing capability ensures the preservation of native bone morphogenic proteins and other growth factors crucial for bone formation.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Comprehensive Biologics Portfolio

The launch of BEAST Cortical Fibers complements Paragon 28's already robust biologics product offering for reconstruction and trauma. From the PRESERVE Bone Wedge System to the V92 and V92-FC+ Cellular Bone Matrices, MgNum Bone Void Filler, Paraderm Dermal Matrix, BEAST Demineralized Bone Matrices to Pro3 Placenta and Cord Regenerative Tissue Matrices, the company provides a comprehensive suite of innovative solutions for reconstruction and trauma.

Industry Prospects

Going by a Future Market Insights report, the global orthopedic trauma devices market is poised for a surge from $10.7 billion in 2023 to more than $21.2 billion by 2033. Based on a number of growth factors, such as an aging population, a rise in orthopedic diseases and an increase in road accidents and sports injuries, the demand for orthopedic trauma medical devices is set to escalate.

Recent Update

Earlier this month, the company launched its JAWS Great White Staple System. According to Paragon 28, this advanced system offers increased strength and stability of the osteotomy or fusion site compared to conventional staple systems. This development is expected to strategically fortify its position in the field of midfoot and hindfoot solutions.

Share Price Performance

Shares of Paragon 28 have plunged 46.6% over the past year compared with a 6.6% decline of the industry.

Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Paragon 28 currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are Insulet PODD, Haemonetics HAE and DexCom DXCM. While Insulet presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). Haemonetics and DexCom each carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Estimates for Insulet’s 2023 earnings per share have increased from $1.61 to $1.90 in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have decreased 40.1% in the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 6.3%.

PODD’s earnings surpassed estimates in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 105.1%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an average earnings surprise of 77.4%.

Haemonetics’ stock has risen 2.8% in the past year. Earnings estimates for Haemonetics have increased from $3.82 to $3.86 in 2023 and from $4.07 to $4.11 in 2024 in the past 30 days.

HAE’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 16.1%. In the last reported quarter, it posted an earnings surprise of 5.3%.

Estimates for DexCom’s 2023 earnings per share have increased from $1.23 to $1.43 in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have fallen 6.8% in the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 6.6%.

DXCM’s earnings surpassed estimates in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 36.4%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an average earnings surprise of 47.1%.

