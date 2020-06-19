Cryptocurrencies

ParaFi Invests in Kyber Network as Buzz Grows Around DeFi Projects

Contributor
Sebastian Sinclair CoinDesk
Published
Kyber Network CEO Loi Luu (Credit: Kyber Network)

ParaFi Capital, a San Francisco-based investment firm focused on blockchain and decentralized finance, has invested in Kyber Network ahead of its planned Katalyst upgrade.

Announced Friday, the two entities have also formed a new partnership that will see them work to prepare for the launch of KyberDAO with the intention of increasing adoption of Kyberâs on-chain liquidity protocol. KyberDAO is planned as a community platform for the decentralized governance of the network.

Coming at a time when decentralized finance, or DeFi, is booming, the investment from ParaFi was made in the form of an undisclosed direct purchase of Kyber Network Crystals (KNC), the projectâs native token. Kyber Network is an Ethereum-based protocol that aims to aggregate liquidity and facilitate swaps for ERC-20 standard tokens.

Related: Market Wrap: Bitcoin Quiet at $9.3K While DeFi Gets Loud

Kyber aims to draw on ParaFiâs experience in decentralized finance (DeFi) as well as the firmâs knowledge of investing and market making to build liquidity infrastructure, the Kyber team said.

âParaFi Capital has been a driving force in the governance and growth of DeFi. With their support and active participation in KyberDAO, we are confident that we can bring Kyberâs role as the liquidity layer for DeFi to the next level,â Kyber CEO Loi Luu said.

See also: Business Is Booming for DeFi Insurer Nexus Mutual Ahead of Ethereum 2.0

The investment firm will also participate in Kyberâs governance â community decision making â by staking KNC and voting on KyberDAO using its purchased tokens. Kyber said ParaFi will also connect professional market makers to DeFi through Kyberâs liquidity supply system called Fed Price Reserve (FPR).

Related: FTX Releases COMP Derivatives to Keep Up With DeFi Frenzy

ParaFi is best known for having received investment capital from billionaire Henry Kravis, co-founder of KKR & Co, back in June 2019. Itâs also had backing from Bain Capital Ventures and Dragonfly Capital Partners.Â According toÂ Crunchbase, ParaFi previously invested in crypto exchange Coinbase and stablecoin developer MakerDAO.

âWe have been working closely with the Kyber team on their crypto-economic re-design and transition to a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with Katalyst. Kyberâs growth trajectory and breadth of integrations across the DeFi stack are impressive, as it evolves to become a liquidity protocol for the ecosystem,â Santiago Roel Santos, partner at ParaFi Capital, said.

DeFi has been a hot topic in recent days, with the emergence of Compound (COMP). The project which is carving out a sizeable portion of the DeFi market share, placing at the top of the list in terms of total market value. Capitalizing on the buzz, FTX, a crypto derivatives exchange, recently moved to list derivatives based the token just days after it launched.

See also: FTX Releases COMP Derivatives to Keep Up With DeFi Frenzy

âDeFi is really at the forefront of blockchain and crypto innovation,â according to David Freuden, co-author of a recent report titled âDAO â A Decentralized Governance Layer for the Internet of Value.â

âI believe DeFi protocols will continue to experience an explosion in interest for years to come,â he said.

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More

    Explore Cryptocurrencies

    Explore

    Most Popular