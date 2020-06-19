ParaFi Invests in Kyber Network as Buzz Grows Around DeFi Projects

ParaFi Capital, a San Francisco-based investment firm focused on blockchain and decentralized finance, has invested in Kyber Network ahead of its planned Katalyst upgrade.

Announced Friday, the two entities have also formed a new partnership that will see them work to prepare for the launch of KyberDAO with the intention of increasing adoption of Kyberâs on-chain liquidity protocol. KyberDAO is planned as a community platform for the decentralized governance of the network.

Coming at a time when decentralized finance, or DeFi, is booming, the investment from ParaFi was made in the form of an undisclosed direct purchase of Kyber Network Crystals (KNC), the projectâs native token. Kyber Network is an Ethereum-based protocol that aims to aggregate liquidity and facilitate swaps for ERC-20 standard tokens.

Related: Market Wrap: Bitcoin Quiet at $9.3K While DeFi Gets Loud

Kyber aims to draw on ParaFiâs experience in decentralized finance (DeFi) as well as the firmâs knowledge of investing and market making to build liquidity infrastructure, the Kyber team said.

âParaFi Capital has been a driving force in the governance and growth of DeFi. With their support and active participation in KyberDAO, we are confident that we can bring Kyberâs role as the liquidity layer for DeFi to the next level,â Kyber CEO Loi Luu said.

See also: Business Is Booming for DeFi Insurer Nexus Mutual Ahead of Ethereum 2.0

The investment firm will also participate in Kyberâs governance â community decision making â by staking KNC and voting on KyberDAO using its purchased tokens. Kyber said ParaFi will also connect professional market makers to DeFi through Kyberâs liquidity supply system called Fed Price Reserve (FPR).

Related: FTX Releases COMP Derivatives to Keep Up With DeFi Frenzy

ParaFi is best known for having received investment capital from billionaire Henry Kravis, co-founder of KKR & Co, back in June 2019. Itâs also had backing from Bain Capital Ventures and Dragonfly Capital Partners.Â According toÂ Crunchbase, ParaFi previously invested in crypto exchange Coinbase and stablecoin developer MakerDAO.

âWe have been working closely with the Kyber team on their crypto-economic re-design and transition to a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with Katalyst. Kyberâs growth trajectory and breadth of integrations across the DeFi stack are impressive, as it evolves to become a liquidity protocol for the ecosystem,â Santiago Roel Santos, partner at ParaFi Capital, said.

DeFi has been a hot topic in recent days, with the emergence of Compound (COMP). The project which is carving out a sizeable portion of the DeFi market share, placing at the top of the list in terms of total market value. Capitalizing on the buzz, FTX, a crypto derivatives exchange, recently moved to list derivatives based the token just days after it launched.

See also: FTX Releases COMP Derivatives to Keep Up With DeFi Frenzy

âDeFi is really at the forefront of blockchain and crypto innovation,â according to David Freuden, co-author of a recent report titled âDAO â A Decentralized Governance Layer for the Internet of Value.â

âI believe DeFi protocols will continue to experience an explosion in interest for years to come,â he said.

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.