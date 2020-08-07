ParaFi Invests and Begins Staking in Bitfinex Spin-Out Exchange

DeFi-focused fund ParaFi Capital has invested $450,000 in USDT, along with D1 Ventures, and will start staking on Ethereum-based exchange DeversiFi.

DeversiFi announced Friday that ParaFi and D1 had together invested $450,000, in tether tokens, in return for governance token nectar (NEC).

San Francisco-based ParaFiâs portfolio includes other DeFi projects such as Aave, Curve, MakerDAO and Kyber Network, into which ParaFi invested in June.

D1 Venturesâ previous investments include The Graph, Thorchain, Tellor and Nest Protocol.

Formerly Ethfinex, DeversiFi is a non-custodial exchange spun out of Bitfinex in 2019 and that re-released its trading platform with a newly built privacy layer earlier this year.

The exchange acts as a hybrid where trades are executed off-chain and settled on-chain in batches every hour; this means DeversiFi can settle 9,000 transactions every second.

ParaFi and D1 have committed to staking tokens in the platformâs governance protocol necDAO, so theyâll be able to play a role in the projectâs direction as they would with an equity stake.

DeversiFi co-founder Ross Middleton says there is currently 17,000 ether (around $6.7 million) pledged to the necDAO, most being trading fees collected from when it was Ethfinex.

Both funds will have a role in determining how these funds are spent â one current proposal is using ETH to connect necDAO to liquidity pools and allow it to earn a passive income.

