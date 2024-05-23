News & Insights

Paradise Entertainment Shareholders Approve All Resolutions

May 23, 2024 — 06:41 am EDT

Paradise Entertainment (HK:1180) has released an update.

Paradise Entertainment Limited has successfully conducted its Annual General Meeting, with shareholders passing all resolutions, including the adoption of financial statements, re-election of directors, and authorization for share repurchase and issuance. The resolutions received overwhelming support, with the majority receiving over 99% approval, reflecting strong shareholder confidence in the company’s governance and strategic direction.

