Paradise Entertainment Shareholders Approve All Resolutions

Paradise Entertainment Limited has successfully conducted its Annual General Meeting, with shareholders passing all resolutions, including the adoption of financial statements, re-election of directors, and authorization for share repurchase and issuance. The resolutions received overwhelming support, with the majority receiving over 99% approval, reflecting strong shareholder confidence in the company’s governance and strategic direction.

