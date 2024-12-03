Paradise Entertainment Resolutions Gain Shareholder Approval

Paradise Entertainment (HK:1180) has released an update.
Paradise Entertainment Limited announced that all resolutions, including amendments to their bye-laws and new mandates for share issuance and repurchase, were approved by shareholders at their Special General Meeting. The resolutions received overwhelming support, reflecting strong shareholder confidence in the company’s strategic direction. This development is likely to impact the company’s stock performance and strategic initiatives positively.
