Paradigm Capital Management Cuts Stake in Veeco Instruments (VECO)

Fintel reports that Paradigm Capital Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.13MM shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (VECO). This represents 4.14% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 7, 2022 they reported 2.72MM shares and 5.39% of the company, a decrease in shares of 21.77% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.25% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.67% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Veeco Instruments is $23.66. The forecasts range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 17.67% from its latest reported closing price of $20.11.

The projected annual revenue for Veeco Instruments is $692MM, an increase of 7.20%. The projected annual EPS is $1.38, an increase of 48.65%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 432 funds or institutions reporting positions in Veeco Instruments. This is a decrease of 31 owner(s) or 6.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VECO is 0.13%, a decrease of 0.19%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.61% to 62,008K shares. The put/call ratio of VECO is 1.18, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,770K shares representing 7.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,564K shares, representing an increase of 5.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VECO by 1.40% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 3,326K shares representing 6.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,031K shares, representing a decrease of 21.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VECO by 92.56% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 3,217K shares representing 6.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,209K shares, representing an increase of 0.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VECO by 51.35% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 3,091K shares representing 6.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,027K shares, representing an increase of 2.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VECO by 5.98% over the last quarter.

AIM INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS - Invesco Oppenheimer Global Opportunities Fund Class R5 holds 3,000K shares representing 5.83% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Veeco Instruments Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Veeco is an innovative manufacturer of semiconductor process equipment. Its proven ion beam, laser annealing, lithography, MOCVD and single wafer etch & clean technologies play an integral role in the fabrication and packaging of advanced semiconductor devices. With equipment designed to optimize performance, yield and cost of ownership, Veeco holds leading technology positions in the markets.

