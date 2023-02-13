Paradigm Capital Management Cuts Stake in Ribbon Communications (RBBN)

Fintel reports that Paradigm Capital Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.58MM shares of Ribbon Communications Inc (RBBN). This represents 3.91% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 7, 2022 they reported 8.48MM shares and 5.70% of the company, a decrease in shares of 22.40% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.79% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 52.13% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ribbon Communications is $5.36. The forecasts range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $6.30. The average price target represents an increase of 52.13% from its latest reported closing price of $3.52.

The projected annual revenue for Ribbon Communications is $874MM, an increase of 7.00%. The projected annual EPS is $0.27.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 296 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ribbon Communications. This is a decrease of 14 owner(s) or 4.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RBBN is 0.07%, an increase of 23.82%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 19.51% to 130,914K shares. The put/call ratio of RBBN is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 51,596K shares representing 30.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 13,571K shares representing 8.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,531K shares, representing an increase of 73.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RBBN by 49.25% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 6,040K shares representing 3.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,781K shares, representing an increase of 20.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RBBN by 45.26% over the last quarter.

NINAX - Neuberger Berman Intrinsic Value Fund holds 5,879K shares representing 3.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,379K shares, representing an increase of 76.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RBBN by 196.47% over the last quarter.

CIBR - First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF holds 4,371K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,044K shares, representing an increase of 76.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RBBN by 220.87% over the last quarter.

Ribbon Communications Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ribbon Communications delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises and critical infrastructure sectors globally. The Company engages deeply with its customers, helping them modernize their networks for improved competitive positioning and business outcomes in today's smart, always-on and data-hungry world. The Company's innovative, end-to-end solutions portfolio delivers unparalleled scale, performance, and agility, including core to edge software-centric solutions, cloud-native offers, leading-edge security and analytics tools, along with IP and optical networking solutions for 5G.

