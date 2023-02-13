Paradigm Capital Management Cuts Stake in NN (NNBR)

Fintel reports that Paradigm Capital Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.11MM shares of NN Inc (NNBR). This represents 4.82% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 7, 2022 they reported 4.30MM shares and 10.00% of the company, a decrease in shares of 50.88% and a decrease in total ownership of 5.18% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 199.30% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for NN is $6.38. The forecasts range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $6.82. The average price target represents an increase of 199.30% from its latest reported closing price of $2.13.

The projected annual revenue for NN is $548MM, an increase of 11.50%. The projected annual EPS is $0.13.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 494 funds or institutions reporting positions in NN. This is a decrease of 116 owner(s) or 19.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NNBR is 0.32%, an increase of 7.35%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.70% to 65,423K shares. The put/call ratio of NNBR is 0.30, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

TIBAX - Thornburg Investment Income Builder Fund - holds 6,151K shares representing 14.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,888K shares, representing an increase of 4.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NNBR by 1.20% over the last quarter.

Corre Partners Management holds 5,488K shares representing 12.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TEDIX - Franklin Mutual Global Discovery Fund holds 4,331K shares representing 9.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Legion Partners Asset Management holds 4,139K shares representing 9.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,074K shares, representing an increase of 1.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NNBR by 4.52% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,980K shares representing 9.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,918K shares, representing an increase of 1.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NNBR by 1.71% over the last quarter.

NN Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

NN, Inc., a diversified industrial company, combines advanced engineering and production capabilities with in-depth materials science expertise to design and manufacture high-precision components and assemblies for a variety of markets on a global basis. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, NN has 32 facilities in North America, Europe, South America, and China.

