Paradigm Capital Management Cuts Stake in Kirkland's (KIRK)

Fintel reports that Paradigm Capital Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.04MM shares of Kirkland's, Inc. (KIRK). This represents 0.34% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 7, 2022 they reported 1.24MM shares and 9.64% of the company, a decrease in shares of 96.55% and a decrease in total ownership of 9.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 98.57% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for Kirkland's is $6.97. The forecasts range from a low of $3.54 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 98.57% from its latest reported closing price of $3.51.

The projected annual revenue for Kirkland's is $513MM, an increase of 0.17%. The projected annual EPS is -$2.15.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 88 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kirkland's. This is a decrease of 80 owner(s) or 47.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KIRK is 0.49%, an increase of 191.16%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 40.31% to 4,808K shares. The put/call ratio of KIRK is 2.22, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Osmium Partners holds 1,581K shares representing 12.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,674K shares, representing a decrease of 5.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KIRK by 75.47% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 458K shares representing 3.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 387K shares, representing an increase of 15.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KIRK by 5.71% over the last quarter.

Us Bancorp \de\ holds 310K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Federated Hermes holds 211K shares representing 1.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 212K shares, representing a decrease of 0.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KIRK by 48.04% over the last quarter.

QASGX - Federated MDT Small Cap Growth Fund Shares holds 209K shares representing 1.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Kirkland`s Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Kirkland's, Inc. is a specialty retailer of home décor in the United States, currently operating 371 stores in 35 states as well as an e-commerce website, www.kirklands.com. The Company's stores present a curated selection of distinctive merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, wall décor, art, textiles, mirrors, fragrances, lamps and other home decorating items. The Company's stores offer an extensive assortment of holiday merchandise during seasonal periods. The Company provides its customers an engaging shopping experience characterized by casual, comfortable merchandise with a southern feel and a modern flair at a discernible value. This combination of quality and stylish merchandise, value pricing and a stimulating online and store experience has led the Company to develop a loyal customer base.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.