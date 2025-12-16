Stocks
WHTCF

PARADIGM CAPITAL Maintains WELL Health Technologies (WHTCF) Buy Recommendation

December 16, 2025 — 04:06 am EST

Fintel reports that on December 12, 2025, PARADIGM CAPITAL maintained coverage of WELL Health Technologies (OTCPK:WHTCF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 83.83% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for WELL Health Technologies is $5.51/share. The forecasts range from a low of $3.93 to a high of $6.68. The average price target represents an increase of 83.83% from its latest reported closing price of $3.00 / share.

The projected annual revenue for WELL Health Technologies is 733MM, a decrease of 41.34%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.02.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 35 funds or institutions reporting positions in WELL Health Technologies. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WHTCF is 0.07%, an increase of 5.00%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 17.88% to 4,238K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 720K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 633K shares , representing an increase of 12.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WHTCF by 4.67% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 408K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 214K shares , representing an increase of 47.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WHTCF by 106.86% over the last quarter.

DFIS - Dimensional International Small Cap ETF holds 356K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 309K shares , representing an increase of 13.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WHTCF by 8.22% over the last quarter.

DFIC - Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF holds 335K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 319K shares , representing an increase of 4.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WHTCF by 8.52% over the last quarter.

TAISX - TIAA-CREF Quant International Small-Cap Equity Fund Advisor Class holds 321K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

