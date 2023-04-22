PARADIGM CAPITAL Maintains Parex Resources (TSX:PXT) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, PARADIGM CAPITAL maintained coverage of Parex Resources (TSX:PXT) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 127 funds or institutions reporting positions in Parex Resources. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 4.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PXT is 0.39%, a decrease of 8.02%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.89% to 25,925K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FNKLX - Fidelity Series Value Discovery Fund holds 4,065K shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,186K shares, representing a decrease of 2.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PXT by 0.01% over the last quarter.

Bernstein Fund Inc - International Strategic Equities Portfolio SCB Class holds 2,318K shares representing 2.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FCTDX - Strategic Advisers Fidelity U.S. Total Stock Fund holds 1,633K shares representing 1.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,700K shares, representing a decrease of 4.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PXT by 19.22% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,422K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,489K shares, representing a decrease of 4.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PXT by 9.19% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,277K shares representing 1.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,094K shares, representing an increase of 14.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PXT by 10.41% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.